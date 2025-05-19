Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre probably thought he would be crazy not to accept the offer of CPC MP Damien Kurek to step aside in his Alberta riding of Battle River-Crowfoot. The rural constituency has long literally been one of the top two safest seats for Conservatives. But it’s not that simple.

It might have been better if one of the two CPC MPs in rural seats immediately outside of Ottawa had offered their seats to Poilievre. It would have meant less dislocation for Poilievre’s family and no worries about walking into the minefield of Alberta independence, which is already the major source of conversation in the province months ahead of the anticipated referendum on independence that separation advocates are preparing for the municipal elections in the early fall. True, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has promised to put the question to voters in 2026, but members of the Alberta Progress Project (APP) are not content to wait until then, believing it is better to strike while they have the momentum. And momentum is precisely what they have at the moment.

Just as Smith cannot be seen to be personally supporting independence but merely approving of the right of Albertans to decide their future, Poilievre must stand as a staunch federalist while a majority of his supporters will be embracing independence. It will make the by-election campaign — which the People’s Party of Canada plan to contest with a candidate — a difficult road for Poilievre.

The premier is already facing the same dilemma as 56% of United Conservative Party voters are supporting independence. With support for separation growing, it is certain that a fairly sizable majority of CPC voters in Alberta — and especially in the Battle River-Crowfoot riding — will be in favor of independence. That will put Poilievre exactly where he was during the last election campaign: never quite fulfilling the political expectations of principled conservatives who think both Poilievre and the party tend to appease so-called moderates and avoid taking hard core ideological positions.

But, as he’s running for a federal party seeking a seat in the federal House of Commons, he can’t do otherwise.

Obviously, Poilievre can’t and won’t lose this by-election. He can’t because that would be the end of his political ambition and he won’t because even if 30% of CPC voters don’t cast a ballot, the Liberals, NDP and PPC cannot hope to galvanize enough of their base to be victorious. But it could still mark the end of Poilievre’s dream of becoming prime minister, the end of the Conservative Party as a viable political force and the end of Canada as the country we now know it.

It was clear during this sham election campaign, with Prime Minister Mark Carney feigning outrage over President Donald Trump and pretending to fume over US tariffs, that we had come to a fork in the road. Either enough Canadians had the good sense to turf Carney and the Liberals after a decade of catastrophic government and elect a Conservative alternative, or the country was going to break up. Alberta has had enough and when if it leaves Confederation, other provinces are sure to follow. The arrogant Liberals think their mendacious performance won them another mandate to continue to kick Canadians in the ass, but all they succeeded in doing was sealing their own fate and that of Canada.

Carney has put together what is perhaps the most inept excuse for a federal cabinet in Canadian history and is governing with the same arrogance and insouciance as his moronic predecessor. He doesn’t get the seriousness of the situation — or perhaps he does and never really intended to govern Canada but merely preside over its dissolution.

