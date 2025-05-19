Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Krayden's Right with David Krayden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
2dEdited

Alberta ( where he was born and raised ) will understand they have a better chance to achieve their goals with Pierre Poilievre a strong decent intelligent true Canadian as Prime Minister. Biggest threat to him and any decent politician today is the sham electoral process built for interference and many Canadians who just don’t seem to care that hurts us all. Poilievre deserves to be PM and Canada deserves a true leader!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
K Brooker's avatar
K Brooker
1d

Albertans don’t want to leave their country, they just want what is fair and to be able to prosper. PP will be welcome here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Krayden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture